Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse Day returns to Sha Tin with racing, fashion and live music

Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse Day will return to Sha Tin Racecourse on November 8, bringing together horse racing, fashion, live music and beauty-themed activities.

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The day’s feature race, the Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse, will see leading middle-distance horses compete over 1,800 meters. First staged in 1846, it is one of Hong Kong’s longest-running races.

Away from the track, the racecourse will host a series of fashion and entertainment activities built around this year’s pink theme.

Singer Kenny Kwan Chi-bun will make his first appearance at Sha Tin Racecourse, performing at the opening ceremony in the Parade Ring.

Sa Sa has also partnered with the Hong Kong Design Institute to stage a fashion show featuring work by graduates of its Higher Diploma in Fashion Image Design program, with Kwan performing alongside the models.

Racegoers dressed in pink can enter the Best Dressed Award by visiting the Y2K Style “#SSLPD Photo Studio” beneath Mezza One or registering online through a designated QR code.

Winners will receive a photo opportunity with Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse ambassador Charlene Choi Cheuk-yin, along with a selection of beauty products from Sa Sa.

Between races, visitors can sample pink-themed dishes at Trackside Kiosk 2, take part in the Sha Tin Racecourse Delights challenge for a chance to win plush toys and skincare sets, or browse the “Gift at Races” store for limited-edition “Lady Pony” collectibles, 999.9 gold charms and the Premium Year of the Horse Cheering Pack.