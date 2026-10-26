Priority hiring and skills training promised for 200 contract postal employees: Ingrid Yeung

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Morning Recap - October 26, 2026
8 hours ago
Veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying dies at 65, obituary shows
25-10-2026 15:13 HKT
by
Judy Cui
The government will provide targeted training and priority recruitment for more than 200 Hongkong Post employees who were recently denied permanent civil service status, Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan said.
The affected staff, all of whom have completed their probationary periods, were instead offered new two-year contracts.
Yeung said the government is committed to helping these employees transition smoothly by equipping them with the skills they need for their new roles.
For instance, postal workers applying for clerical grades will receive training in word processing and spreadsheet software, such as Microsoft Excel.