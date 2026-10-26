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NEWS

Traffic congestion hits new Huanggang checkpoint for second night

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Traffic was severely congested on the San Tin Highway and lanes leading to the New Huanggang Port for the past two nights
Traffic was severely congested on the San Tin Highway and lanes leading to the New Huanggang Port for the past two nights

Traffic heading to the new Huanggang Port was disrupted for a second consecutive night, with some motorists facing waits of about 25 minutes before reaching the border checkpoint.

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Drivers who have used the new facility criticized its traffic arrangements, saying the previous checkpoint had a longer buffer area that allowed vehicles to queue more efficiently.

Some also raised concerns about the design of the pick-up and drop-off area, saying vehicles have to turn around before they can leave. One driver described the layout as a “dead end” that hindered traffic flow.

Eddie Choi Shun-kei, chairman of the Hong Kong Non-franchised Bus Association, said on a radio program on Monday morning that the congestion over the past two nights could have been worsened by a large number of unlicensed cross-border private cars carrying passengers back to mainland China.

He said cross-border coach operators had already increased services during peak periods to as frequently as every five minutes, but heavy congestion in San Tin had prevented some buses from returning in time for their next trips.

Traffic was severely congested on the San Tin Highway and lanes leading to the New Huanggang Port for the past two nights.
Traffic was severely congested on the San Tin Highway and lanes leading to the New Huanggang Port for the past two nights.

Choi suggested introducing a dedicated bus lane to separate coach traffic from other vehicles and improve turnaround times.

With Christmas and New Year approaching, he said passenger numbers were expected to rise further and urged the government to improve traffic arrangements at the checkpoint as soon as possible.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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