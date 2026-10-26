Dog attacks warehouse worker in Yuen Long

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CK Asset to release Montage sales brochure within 24 hours
22-10-2026 16:42 HKT
Montage to offer houses via tender as CK Asset readies sales brochure
20-10-2026 16:47 HKT
Govt reviews dog-control laws, eyes tougher penalties by next year
14-10-2026 17:58 HKT
Hill fire broke out in Yuen Long with a 30-meter fire front
11-10-2026 16:44 HKT
Police, AFCD catch one dog in Yuen Long search after fatal attack
30-09-2026 18:48 HKT
Yuen Long stray dog search operation enters fifth day after fatal attack
24-09-2026 16:00 HKT
Govt mulls higher fines for pet abandonment, illegal feeding: Tse Chin-wan
23-09-2026 11:52 HKT
2 more dogs caught in third Yuen Long operation after woman's fatal attack
23-09-2026 05:19 HKT
Woman injured by falling banana in Kwun Tong
25-10-2026 10:38 HKT