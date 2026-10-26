Dog attacks warehouse worker in Yuen Long

A 26-year-old worker was taken to Pok Oi Hospital on Monday morning after being bitten by a dog at a warehouse in Yuen Long.

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The incident occurred at around 8am at a warehouse near the junction of Pok Wai Road and Pok Wai West Road. The man reported that he was chased by three village dogs inside the premises, and one of them bit his left calf.

Rescue personnel arrived at the scene and found the man conscious before transporting him to the hospital.

The dog that bit him was identified as a six-year-old female yellow village dog. Police have classified the case as a request for police assistance and an investigation is under way.

Officers from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department subsequently arrived at the scene and seized the dog for inspection.