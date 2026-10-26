No. 3 alarm fire breaks out at Shek Kwu Chau waste facility

A No. 3 alarm fire broke out at the Integrated Waste Management Facility Phase 1 on Shek Kwu Chau on Monday (Oct 26), with thick smoke billowing into the sky and nearly 900 workers evacuated by boat.

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The Fire Services Department received a report at 12.43pm and upgraded the blaze to a No. 3 alarm at 1.24pm.

Firefighters deployed two fire hoses and two breathing apparatus teams to tackle the blaze.

More than 900 workers at the facility were evacuated from the island by boat.

No casualties had been reported as of 2.14pm.