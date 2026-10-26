logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

No. 3 alarm fire breaks out at Shek Kwu Chau waste facility

NEWS
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
source: online
source: online

A No. 3 alarm fire broke out at the Integrated Waste Management Facility Phase 1 on Shek Kwu Chau on Monday (Oct 26), with thick smoke billowing into the sky and nearly 900 workers evacuated by boat.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Fire Services Department received a report at 12.43pm and upgraded the blaze to a No. 3 alarm at 1.24pm.

Firefighters deployed two fire hoses and two breathing apparatus teams to tackle the blaze.

More than 900 workers at the facility were evacuated from the island by boat.

No casualties had been reported as of 2.14pm.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
5 mins ago
(File photo)
Priority hiring and skills training promised for 200 contract postal employees: Ingrid Yeung
NEWS
1 hour ago
CUHK and Pok Oi Hospital clinical study finds electroacupuncture eases tinnitus
NEWS
1 hour ago
Traffic was severely congested on the San Tin Highway and lanes leading to the New Huanggang Port for the past two nights
Traffic congestion hits new Huanggang checkpoint for second night
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK to send around 40 officials for overseas training this year, Ingrid Yeung says
NEWS
3 hours ago
Dog attacks warehouse worker in Yuen Long
NEWS
4 hours ago
Hong Kong to boost Belt and Road green transition, John Lee says
NEWS
4 hours ago
Morning Recap - October 26, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
Fairview Park house in Yuen Long burgled, $349,000 in valuables stolen
NEWS
8 hours ago
logo
Rosanna Law says Hong Kong's diverse cultural, local and sporting attractions give tourists more reasons to visit and return.
Beyond visitor numbers: Rosanna Law on Hong Kong's lasting appeal
NEWS
9 hours ago
Obituary confirms passing of veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying at 65
Veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying dies at 65, obituary shows
FINANCE
25-10-2026 15:13 HKT
More than 1,500 riders injured or killed in first nine months, says Transport Department
NEWS
21 hours ago
Resale prices of 2TB iPhone Duo hit $33,000 amid scarce supply
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.