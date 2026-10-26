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NEWS

HK to send around 40 officials for overseas training this year, Ingrid Yeung says

NEWS
33 mins ago
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Around 40 middle and senior civil servants with potential will be arranged to undergo overseas training in countries such as Australia, France, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom this year, Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan said.

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Speaking at a Legislative Council panel meeting, Ingrid Yeung stated that these officials will pursue studies in public administration, international relations, artificial intelligence, and leadership training.

The government has consistently arranged training programs for civil servants both overseas and in the mainland, she noted. 

Since 2022, a total of 78 senior government officials have been selected to participate in a Master of Public Administration program jointly organized with Peking University to gain a deeper understanding of the country's governance principles.

Additionally, government departments maintain a regular mechanism to second civil servants for short-term work in various international organizations, with approximately 120 individuals having taken up positions in international bodies over the past five years.

Supported by the central government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government has recommended 16 young civil servants to take up various positions at the United Nations this year for a two-year term. 

The government will continue to seek support from the central government over the next five years to dispatch more personnel to the United Nations.


 

Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yancivil servant

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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