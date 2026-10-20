Montage to offer houses via tender as CK Asset readies sales brochure

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Hill fire broke out in Yuen Long with a 30-meter fire front
11-10-2026 16:44 HKT
Police, AFCD catch one dog in Yuen Long search after fatal attack
30-09-2026 18:48 HKT
Yuen Long stray dog search operation enters fifth day after fatal attack
24-09-2026 16:00 HKT
Govt mulls higher fines for pet abandonment, illegal feeding: Tse Chin-wan
23-09-2026 11:52 HKT
Woman dies after suspected dog attack in Yuen Long
20-09-2026 17:27 HKT
Hong Kong's CK Asset says Susquehanna leases floors in its office tower
17-09-2026 12:10 HKT
Macron and wife dance at Celine Dion concert amid French riots
19-10-2026 13:26 HKT