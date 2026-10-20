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PROPERTY

Montage to offer houses via tender as CK Asset readies sales brochure

PROPERTY
12 mins ago
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Montage to offer houses via tender as CK Asset readies sales brochure
Montage to offer houses via tender as CK Asset readies sales brochure

CK Asset (1113) has received nearly 1,000 inquiries regarding its Montage project in Yuen Long, with plans to upload the sales brochure within the week and initiate the first phase of sales by offering its houses via tender, according to the developer.

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The project will offer a total 327 units, comprising 241 apartment units and 85 garden houses. The houses range in saleable area from 497 to 1,030 square feet, offering two- to four-bedroom layouts. Each house features a private garden ranging from 237 to 1,101 sq ft and a rooftop measuring between 199 and 370 sq ft.

 

CK AssetMontageYuen Long

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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