Father arrested on suspicion of wounding after nine-year-old daughter injured in knife struggle in Tuen Mun

A father was arrested on suspicion of wounding in the early hours of Saturday, after his 9-year-old daughter sustained a bleeding chest injury during a struggle over a knife inside their public housing flat in Tuen Mun. The young girl remained conscious following the altercation and was transported by ambulance to Tuen Mun Hospital for medical treatment.

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The emergency occurred at approximately 4.39am when police received an urgent call from a man residing at Ting Tai House in On Ting Estate.

The caller reported that his 9-year-old daughter had become severely agitated, was brandishing a knife inside the flat, and was threatening self-harm.

Observing the immediate danger, the father rushed forward in an attempt to disarm the child and confiscate the weapon.

During the ensuing scuffle, the girl sustained a laceration to her chest and began bleeding. Emergency responders arrived shortly after the distress call, providing preliminary medical care to the child before transferring her to the hospital in stable condition.

Following initial investigations at the scene, police officers placed the father under arrest on suspicion of wounding.

Detectives are currently reviewing the case to establish the precise sequence of events during the struggle and to clarify what triggered the young girl's emotional distress.