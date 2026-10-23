Hello Kitty takes over Choubo Kissaten for retro Showa-era birthday celebration

Beloved Sanrio character Hello Kitty is marking her birthday in Hong Kong with a major culinary and lifestyle collaboration at Choubo Kissaten, transforming the Japanese restaurant at K11 Art Mall into a nostalgic retro retreat running through January 3, 2027.

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The celebration, titled the Showa Romantic Celebration, draws inspiration from Japan's Showa-era kissaten cafe culture of the 1970s, the decade Hello Kitty was first introduced.

The dining venue in Tsim Sha Tsui has been styled with vintage furnishings and warm color palettes to evoke the ambiance of a traditional Japanese coffeehouse, pairing the brand's signature aesthetic with customized pink-themed comfort dishes.

Hello Kitty Showa Romance Sweet Dreams Set

Hello Kitty Pink Ribbon Celebration Set

Hello Kitty Mini Strawberry Cake

Nostalgic set menus and celebratory dining packages

The limited-time dining program introduces several exclusive multi-course options that incorporate Hello Kitty's signature bow design across every presentation. Among the headline offerings is the Hello Kitty Pink Ribbon Celebration Set, priced at HK$288, which centers on a spicy and savory mentaiko pasta dish paired with bowtie cream soup, ribbon-themed sandwiches, and a specialty apple soda.

Diners seeking lighter sweet treats can opt for the Hello Kitty Showa Romance Sweet Dreams Set for HK$188, which includes a retro strawberry parfait layered with jam, biscuits, cream, and apple mousse cake, alongside sweet red bean milk.

For guests planning personal celebrations, the restaurant has also introduced a dedicated birthday set priced at HK$308. The package includes a mini strawberry cake, themed table arrangements, and instant commemorative photography, requiring advance reservation via messaging at least three days prior.

Hello Kitty．Choubo Kissaten Showa Romantic Celebration Gift Box

Showa Retro Gumball Machine

Exclusive fan gatherings and limited merchandise

Beyond the regular dining options, the collaboration features a one-day character meet-and-greet event scheduled for November 1, 2026. Hello Kitty is slated to make in-person appearances dressed in vintage Showa-style attire across two afternoon sessions.

Admission is priced at HK$680 per guest, covering the signature meal set, personalized instant photos, and a commemorative gift package containing an exclusive ceramic plate, tote bag, and silk twilly scarf.

Fans can also purchase a collectible afternoon tea gift box priced at HK$398, available for advance order through late November ahead of on-site pickups extending into January.

The package features a branded vintage teacup and saucer set, a custom spoon, cookies, and Earl Grey drip coffee bags designed for home tea sessions.

In addition, visitors ordering themed sets during the campaign can write celebratory messages on customized cards to hang on an in-store wishing tree or participate in a retro gumball capsule game offering surprise promotional merchandise with qualifying meal purchases.