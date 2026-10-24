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NEWS

Falling glass door at Tuen Mun shopping mall hospitalizes woman during evening rush hour

NEWS
18 mins ago
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A 39-year-old woman was hospitalized on Friday evening after a heavy glass exit door detached from its frame and struck her on the head at Butterfly Plaza in Tuen Mun.

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The incident occurred at approximately 6pm as the victim was preparing to leave the shopping center.

Despite the impact of the falling door, the woman remained conscious and was transported by ambulance to Tuen Mun Hospital for medical treatment.

Images circulated on social media showed security personnel quickly cordoning off the affected exit with warning tape to prevent shoppers from approaching, while the large glass panel remained lying flat across the floor of the busy walkway.

Following an initial on-site inquiry, police officers officially classified the incident as an accidental injury.

Corporate representatives reach out to victim as daily safety logs face scrutiny

Link Asset Management Limited, the real estate investment trust that manages the shopping mall, released an official statement expressing deep concern over the accident.

The company confirmed that mall staff immediately rushed to the scene to assist the victim and coordinate with emergency medical services. A dedicated corporate representative has been appointed to maintain direct contact with the injured shopper and offer appropriate assistance throughout her recovery.

According to the management company, the glass doors at the shopping complex undergo routine safety inspections every evening after the mall closes to the public. The most recent inspection was completed on Thursday, October 22, during which staff recorded no operational issues, structural damage, or mechanical abnormalities.

Surveillance footage suggests excessive force used prior to structural failure

Initial reviews of the property's closed-circuit television recordings revealed that the glass door had been pushed open with considerable force immediately before it detached from its hinges.

However, the corporate management team emphasized that a technical investigation is still underway to determine the exact mechanical cause of the structural failure. 

To prevent similar accidents, the management team has kept the specific exit sealed off and ordered an immediate, comprehensive safety inspection of every glass door and support bracket across the entirety of Butterfly Plaza to ensure the structural integrity of all public facilities.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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