Cross-border syndicate busted over $1.8m credit card scam targeting Shenzhen travelers

A cross-border organized crime syndicate responsible for stealing credit cards from tourists and racking up more than HK$1.8 million in fraudulent luxury electronics purchases has been dismantled in a joint operation by Hong Kong and mainland authorities.

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A total of 33 suspects were arrested between August and October, including 16 individuals detained in Hong Kong and 17 suspects, among them the alleged mastermind, taken into custody by public security officers in Shenzhen.

The racket is linked to at least 60 fraudulent transactions, with 1 victim suffering an individual loss exceeding HK$110,000.

The cross-border investigation commenced in April when several Hong Kong residents alerted police that their credit cards had been compromised and used without authorization to buy high-value smartphones across the city.

Detectives discovered that the victims had all recently visited popular shopping and sightseeing destinations in Shenzhen, where their cards were swiped by pickpockets without their immediate knowledge.

Most victims only realized their cards were missing when they received automated text notifications from their banks flagging large, abnormal spending.

By reviewing extensive closed-circuit television recordings, cross-referencing merchant and banking data, and sharing intelligence with the Shenzhen Municipal Public Security Bureau, investigators mapped out the syndicate's operations.

Three-tier operation used border guesthouses to coordinate luxury phone purchases

Police described the syndicate as operating under a tightly organized 3-tier hierarchy designed to maximize efficiency and obscure tracking.

At the top level, the ringleader coordinated overall logistics, recruiting runners and renting rooms in guesthouses situated near Shenzhen border control points to serve as transit bases for stolen cards.

Mid-level supervisors in the second tier received the stolen cards from pickpockets and oversaw the activities of runners traveling into Hong Kong.

At the bottom tier, local and mainland runners transported the stolen cards into Hong Kong to purchase expensive mobile phones at retail stores.

The runners then immediately resold the brand-new devices to designated second-hand electronics shops to cash out before smuggling the illicit proceeds back across the border into Shenzhen on the same day.

Authorities urge vigilance as pickpockets target cross-border tourists

During the enforcement action in Hong Kong, police arrested 16 individuals, comprising 11 men and 5 women aged between 17 and 45, on suspicion of handling stolen goods, conspiracy to defraud, and obtaining property by deception. Simultaneously, mainland police apprehended 11 men and 6 women aged between 36 and 56.

Police emphasized that criminal syndicates are mistaken if they believe that returning to the mainland on the same day allows them to evade justice, noting that close collaboration and routine intelligence exchange between Hong Kong and Shenzhen law enforcement will ensure cross-boundary crimes are thoroughly pursued.

Authorities also urged members of the public to stay vigilant with their belongings while traveling and advised anyone who receives unfamiliar transaction alerts to immediately contact their card-issuing bank and merchant platforms to report the card lost, halt payments, and cancel suspicious charges.