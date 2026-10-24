logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Cross-border syndicate busted over $1.8m credit card scam targeting Shenzhen travelers

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A cross-border organized crime syndicate responsible for stealing credit cards from tourists and racking up more than HK$1.8 million in fraudulent luxury electronics purchases has been dismantled in a joint operation by Hong Kong and mainland authorities. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A total of 33 suspects were arrested between August and October, including 16 individuals detained in Hong Kong and 17 suspects, among them the alleged mastermind, taken into custody by public security officers in Shenzhen.

The racket is linked to at least 60 fraudulent transactions, with 1 victim suffering an individual loss exceeding HK$110,000.

The cross-border investigation commenced in April when several Hong Kong residents alerted police that their credit cards had been compromised and used without authorization to buy high-value smartphones across the city. 

Detectives discovered that the victims had all recently visited popular shopping and sightseeing destinations in Shenzhen, where their cards were swiped by pickpockets without their immediate knowledge. 

Most victims only realized their cards were missing when they received automated text notifications from their banks flagging large, abnormal spending. 

By reviewing extensive closed-circuit television recordings, cross-referencing merchant and banking data, and sharing intelligence with the Shenzhen Municipal Public Security Bureau, investigators mapped out the syndicate's operations.

Three-tier operation used border guesthouses to coordinate luxury phone purchases

Police described the syndicate as operating under a tightly organized 3-tier hierarchy designed to maximize efficiency and obscure tracking. 

At the top level, the ringleader coordinated overall logistics, recruiting runners and renting rooms in guesthouses situated near Shenzhen border control points to serve as transit bases for stolen cards. 

Mid-level supervisors in the second tier received the stolen cards from pickpockets and oversaw the activities of runners traveling into Hong Kong.

At the bottom tier, local and mainland runners transported the stolen cards into Hong Kong to purchase expensive mobile phones at retail stores. 

The runners then immediately resold the brand-new devices to designated second-hand electronics shops to cash out before smuggling the illicit proceeds back across the border into Shenzhen on the same day.

Authorities urge vigilance as pickpockets target cross-border tourists

During the enforcement action in Hong Kong, police arrested 16 individuals, comprising 11 men and 5 women aged between 17 and 45, on suspicion of handling stolen goods, conspiracy to defraud, and obtaining property by deception. Simultaneously, mainland police apprehended 11 men and 6 women aged between 36 and 56.

Police emphasized that criminal syndicates are mistaken if they believe that returning to the mainland on the same day allows them to evade justice, noting that close collaboration and routine intelligence exchange between Hong Kong and Shenzhen law enforcement will ensure cross-boundary crimes are thoroughly pursued. 

Authorities also urged members of the public to stay vigilant with their belongings while traveling and advised anyone who receives unfamiliar transaction alerts to immediately contact their card-issuing bank and merchant platforms to report the card lost, halt payments, and cancel suspicious charges.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Father arrested on suspicion of wounding after nine-year-old daughter injured in knife struggle in Tuen Mun
NEWS
7 mins ago
Falling glass door at Tuen Mun shopping mall hospitalizes woman during evening rush hour
NEWS
2 hours ago
China Hong Kong Paralympic Committee
HK boccia squad bags gold and two bronzes on final day of Asian Para Games
NEWS
3 hours ago
Viral video of man crawling under Fortress Hill station ticket gate sparks online debate
NEWS
4 hours ago
No danger in suspicious airmail sent to HK media, says bomb squad
NEWS
5 hours ago
New guidelines issued for children using cooperative e-channels
NEWS
18 hours ago
Govt pledges adjustments to Peak light installations amid resident concerns
NEWS
19 hours ago
Night Recap - October 23, 2026
NEWS
19 hours ago
Foreign woman loses over $2m in hotel booking scam as police record nearly $10m in weekly job fraud
NEWS
20 hours ago
Hello Kitty takes over Choubo Kissaten for retro Showa-era birthday celebration
NEWS
21 hours ago
Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at 42
WORLD
22-10-2026 04:11 HKT
(File photo)
Late police constable Chu Chun-kwok to receive full honors funeral on Fri 
NEWS
22-10-2026 15:33 HKT
(Online Video Capture)
Two arrested after 11-year-old girl’s viral plea for help exposes alleged child abuse in Wong Tai Sin
NEWS
23-10-2026 14:25 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.