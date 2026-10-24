Viral video of man crawling under Fortress Hill station ticket gate sparks online debate

A 9-second video clip capturing a male commuter crawling under a ticket barrier at Fortress Hill MTR station went viral on local social media platforms, sparking widespread curiosity and criticism among netizens.

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The footage, reportedly filmed near Exit A of the station, shows a man in a white shirt and face mask lowering his body to slip beneath the physical barrier arm of an entry gate.

As the man squeezed through the lower gap of the turnstile, the barrier's indicator screen immediately flashed a red warning cross.

Despite the unusual maneuver, other nearby commuters continued to tap their cards and pass through adjacent gates, with no transit staff visible on camera to intervene.

Double crossing and digital payment error claims

The video was uploaded to the social media platform Threads, where the original poster claimed that the same individual had previously been spotted climbing into the paid area at the very same station, only to crawl back out shortly afterward.

However, the short video clip only captured a single instance of the man crawling under the gate, leaving the claims of a double crossing unverified.

The bizarre footage prompted a flurry of speculative comments from web users, with some questioning whether the commuter was simply dodging fares or acting out a prank for attention.

One netizen claimed that transit staff had looked into the matter and discovered the man had actually paid his fare but had mistakenly used the wrong digital QR code scanner, causing the gate to lock.

The original poster cast doubt on this explanation, arguing that even if a ticketing error had occurred, the commuter should have sought assistance from station staff at the customer service center rather than taking matters into his own hands by crawling under the barrier.

Violators face high penalties

Under Section 4 of the Mass Transit Railway By-laws, no person may enter or leave the paid areas of the railway network through any means other than the proper use of ticket gates, barriers, or turnstiles, unless explicitly authorized by transit officials. Therefore, entering and exiting the same station without a valid transaction still constitutes an infraction.

Furthermore, Section 28B of the bylaws strictly prohibits climbing over, crawling under, or jumping across barriers and turnstiles within railway premises, an offense that carries a maximum fine of HK$3,000 upon conviction.

The MTR Corporation also enforces a strict HK$1,000 surcharge on the spot for any passenger caught dodging fares or traveling without a valid ticket, a penalty that remains separate from formal court prosecutions.