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HONG KONG
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NEWS

New guidelines issued for children using cooperative e-channels

NEWS
15 mins ago
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Travelers utilizing boundary control points are being reminded of important procedures regarding the use of cooperative inspection e-channels by young family members. 

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Before attempting to use these automated clearance lanes, individuals must ensure they have already completed registration for the mainland's self-service customs clearance system.

Advance registration required for young travelers

Children and teenagers aged between seven and seventeen are restricted from registering for cooperative e-channels immediately at the terminal gates upon arrival. 

Instead, parents or guardians must complete the registration process in advance before departure by utilizing the official mobile application. This process is designed to be completed conveniently from any location without being restricted by time or place.

App-based verification and parent connection

Parents who maintain accounts with the local digital identity platform can easily handle the procedure through their mobile devices. 

By opening the designated application, selecting the cooperative verification option, and entering the child's Hong Kong identity card number, the system automatically authenticates the parent-child relationship to finalize the registration. For eligible individuals aged fourteen and older, parents can simultaneously register facial recognition clearance functions through the same platform.

Important reminders for border crossing

Upon arriving at control points such as Huanggang, travelers who have completed the app registration can experience fast-track clearance. 

However, authorities stress that physical identity documents must still be carried at all times during travel. 

Additionally, travelers are advised that standard non-contact e-channel quick response codes are incompatible with cooperative inspection e-channels and cannot be used for this specific clearance method.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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