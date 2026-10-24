HK boccia squad bags gold and two bronzes on final day of Asian Para Games

Hong Kong's boccia squad wrapped up their campaign at the 20th Asian Para Games in commanding fashion, capturing 1 gold and 2 bronze medals on the final day of competition.

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In the mixed pairs BC4 final, veteran athlete Leung Yuk-wing and teammate Cheung Yuen dominated their mainland Chinese opponents, cruising to an emphatic 9-0 shutout victory. The triumph earned Hong Kong the championship title and marked the city's 3rd gold medal across all sports at the Games.

The delegation continued to add to its medal count across other classifications during the day's medal rounds. In the mixed BC1/BC2 team event, the trio, Chan Pak-lun, John Loung, and Yeung Hiu-lam, delivered a steady performance to claim another bronze medal.

Hong Kong secured another podium finish in the mixed pairs BC3 contest, where Tse Tak-wah and Chan Ho-yan overcame tough competition to capture the bronze.

With the final day's achievements added to earlier podium finishes, Hong Kong's boccia contingent concluded the Asian Para Games with a total tally of 2 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals.