No danger in suspicious airmail sent to HK media, says bomb squad

Hong Kong law enforcement are investigating a series of security scares after 3 prominent local media organizations and a public library received highly suspicious postal letters containing unidentified white powder over a 3-day period.

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The discovery triggered emergency responses at multiple locations, prompting the deployment of specialist bomb disposal units to secure the premises and inspect the substances.

Following detailed chemical and physical assessments on the scene, specialists from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau confirmed that the white powder did not present any explosive hazards or immediate danger to the public.

Officers collected the substances for comprehensive laboratory analysis to identify the exact chemical composition of the powder, and the investigation remains classified, labeling it as the discovery of suspicious objects.

Postal records reveal overseas origin as authorities trace potential links

The police received 4 separate emergency reports regarding the suspicious correspondence between October 20 and October 22.

According to security investigations, the affected locations included the headquarters of digital media outlets HK01, Dot Dot News, and Orange News, alongside the Yau Ma Tei Public Library.

Preliminary postal tracking revealed that the letters had been sent from the United Kingdom via international airmail. Investigators are currently conducting forensic checks on the envelopes and packaging to determine whether the 4 letters were dispatched by the same individual or originated from a coordinated overseas mailing campaign.