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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Customs seizes $1.7m in cannabis at HK airport, 2 mainland men arrested

NEWS
59 mins ago
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Hong Kong Customs arrested two incoming mainland male passengers at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday in separate drug trafficking cases, seizing about 8 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis buds with a total estimated market value of about HK$1.7 million.

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In the first case, a 30-year-old man arriving from Bangkok was found with about 5kg of suspected cannabis buds in his carry-on suitcase.

In the second case, a 36-year-old man arriving from Bangkok was found with about 3kg of suspected cannabis buds in his carry-on suitcase.

Both investigations are ongoing. Customs reminded the public that drug trafficking carries a maximum penalty of HK$5 million and life imprisonment.

cannabis Customs airport arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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