Power outage hits Sha Kok Mei village in Sai Kung, about 100 households affected

A power outage hit Sha Kok Mei village in Sai Kung on Thursday night, disrupting electricity supply to multiple village houses and affecting about 100 households.

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CLP dispatched engineers to carry out emergency repairs and arrange temporary power supply after receiving reports. Sources said the incident is suspected to involve an underground cable fault, though the exact cause is still being confirmed.

Legislative Council member Christine Fong said on Facebook around 9pm that several village houses in Sha Kok Mei had lost power, affecting residents, and that CLP was on site and arranging temporary supply.

Engineers were seen preparing temporary cables to restore power, while residents gathered to find out what was happening.