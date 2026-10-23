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HONG KONG
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NEWS

pledges legal reforms and total fire safety accountability after fatal blaze

NEWS
59 mins ago
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Hong Kong authorities are preparing to introduce a sweeping series of legislative reforms to overhaul fire safety standards in the wake of the deadly Wang Fuk Court fire.

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Speaking on a radio program on Friday, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung confirmed that the government intends to build upon administrative measures implemented over the past year with broader statutory changes aimed at addressing systemic issues exposed by the tragedy.

Government prepares comprehensive response to independent inquiry report

The planned legislative push follows the submission of a formal investigation report by the independent committee tasked with probing the fatal disaster. Chief Executive John Lee received the findings on Thursday and indicated that the administration will soon unveil detailed plans for comprehensive structural reforms. Although the full contents of the report have not yet been made public, security officials emphasized that proactive steps have already been taken over the last twelve months to enhance fire hazard monitoring and equipment oversight.

Fire Services Department adopts strict ultimate responsibility policy

As part of the government's renewed focus on public safety, the Fire Services Department has officially established a policy of ultimate accountability regarding fire safety matters. Under this operational protocol, fire personnel must actively investigate and track every fire-related complaint received by the department, even if the issue falls outside its direct jurisdiction, ensuring the matter is continuously monitored until another government agency formally takes over.

Regarding legal and administrative accountability for the disaster, the security chief reinforced earlier statements by the Chief Executive, maintaining that any individuals or entities found responsible for the blaze will face full accountability under the law.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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