Customs seizes $4.6m in illicit cigarettes and counterfeit goods at Sha Tau Kok shop, woman arrested

Hong Kong Customs seized about 720,000 suspected illicit cigarettes and about 2,700 suspected counterfeit items with a total estimated market value of about HK$4.6 million during a special enforcement operation in Chung Ying Street, Sha Tau Kok, on Wednesday. The suspected illicit cigarettes have a duty value of about HK$2.4 million.

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A 50-year-old local female salesperson was arrested. The case is under investigation and further arrests are not ruled out.

Tai Man-san, investigation officer of the Customs Revenue Crime Investigation Bureau's Revenue Investigation Division 2, said officers found a retail shop selling suspected illicit cigarettes and raided it. They seized the cigarettes in the shop and three connected rooms, along with suspected counterfeit perfumes, beauty products, belts and handbags.

Customs said it would continue to step up patrols and enforcement in Chung Ying Street against illicit cigarettes and counterfeit goods. Under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance, dealing with, possessing, selling or buying illicit cigarettes carries a maximum penalty of HK$2 million and seven years' imprisonment. Under the Trade Descriptions Ordinance, selling or possessing for sale counterfeit goods carries a maximum penalty of HK$500,000 and five years' imprisonment.