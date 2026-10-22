Nine injured as KMB double-deckers collide in Tuen Mun 

Nine people, including two bus drivers, were injured after two Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) buses collided in Tuen Mun on Thursday morning.

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The collision occurred at approximately 8.15am near King Yip House in Shan King Estate, along Ming Kum Road in the direction of Leung King Estate.

According to reports, four men and five women suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Paramedics rushed to the scene, and transported the casualties to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.