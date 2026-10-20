Election Committee nominations close with excess candidates in 31 subsectors

The nomination period for the Election Committee subsector ordinary elections closed on Tuesday, with 31 out of 36 subsectors receiving nominations that exceed their designated seats, while the remaining five reached full capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Returning officers for the respective subsectors received a total of 1,115 candidate nomination forms and 40 nomination forms from designated bodies.

The most intensely contested subsectors in the Second Sector are "Social Welfare," which has recorded 25 nominees competing for 15 seats, followed by "Medical and Health Services," which has 23 candidates running for 15 seats.

In the Third Sector, 72 candidates are running for 60 seats in "Agriculture and Fisheries," and 75 candidates are competing for 60 seats in "Grassroots Associations."

Within the Fourth Sector, the "Representatives of members of Area Committees, District Fight Crime Committees, and District Fire Safety Committees of Hong Kong and Kowloon" subsector features 88 candidates contesting 76 seats.

Meanwhile, its New Territories counterpart has registered 93 candidates vying for 80 seats.

The Election Committee elections are scheduled to take place on November 22, and the poll will form the new 1,500-member Election Committee, with each of the five major sectors holding 300 seats.

Among these, 982 seats will be returned through subsector elections, 156 seats will be nominated by designated bodies, and 362 seats will be filled by ex-officio members.