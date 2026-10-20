logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK wheelchair fencing team claims silver at Asian Para Games

NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

The women's wheelchair fencing team representing Hong Kong has clinched the silver medal in the foil team event at the Asian Para Games after a hard-fought final against China.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Hong Kong team, consisting of Lam Ka-man, Chung Yuen-ping, Alison Yu Chui-yee and Tong Nga-ting, advanced to the final after defeating Thailand 30-23 in the morning semifinals.

In the final, China dominated all six periods, defeating Hong Kong 30-12 to secure the gold medal.

For their achievement, the Hong Kong squad will receive HK$250,000 through the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong
HK steps up support for new industrial enterprises as eight firms honored in nurturing scheme
NEWS
15 mins ago
Sun Hung Kai Properties lights up ICC facade to welcome APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in HK
NEWS
17 mins ago
(File photo)
Algernon Yau urges Xi'an firms to leverage HK to reach global buyers 
NEWS
19 mins ago
Meat grinder and kitchenware bought before Abby Choi's murder, court hears
NEWS
53 mins ago
The Hospital Authority (HA) Chairman, Mr Henry Fan (second right), and the HA Chief Executive, Dr Libby Lee (first right), present certificates of appreciation to Director of Philanthropy of Sino Group and Director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Ms Nikki Ng (second left) and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Sino Group and Director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Mr David Ng (first left).
Sino Group, Ng Teng Fong Foundation donate $30m to HA for new public cataract theaters
NEWS
1 hour ago
Record 10,000 runners set for Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge race
NEWS
1 hour ago
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO (first left); Saia Ma’u Piukala, Regional Director, WHO Regional Office for the Western Pacific (first right); Imelda Chan, Head of Charities (Health & Older Adults Cluster) of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (second left); and Ruby Yu, Associate Professor, The Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (second right).
HKJC Charities Trust shares healthy aging experience at WHO meeting
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Election Committee nominations close with excess candidates in 31 subsectors
NEWS
1 hour ago
White powder found at Yau Ma Tei Public Library
NEWS
3 hours ago
Hotel reports near-saturated occupancy as APEC meeting kicks off 
NEWS
5 hours ago
At least six hikers fall ill on Chung Yeung Festival holiday
NEWS
19-10-2026 17:22 HKT
source: online
Macron and wife dance at Celine Dion concert amid French riots
WORLD
19-10-2026 13:26 HKT
Dior deploys private guards outside Paris flagship amid riots
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.