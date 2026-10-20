HK wheelchair fencing team claims silver at Asian Para Games

The women's wheelchair fencing team representing Hong Kong has clinched the silver medal in the foil team event at the Asian Para Games after a hard-fought final against China.

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The Hong Kong team, consisting of Lam Ka-man, Chung Yuen-ping, Alison Yu Chui-yee and Tong Nga-ting, advanced to the final after defeating Thailand 30-23 in the morning semifinals.

In the final, China dominated all six periods, defeating Hong Kong 30-12 to secure the gold medal.

For their achievement, the Hong Kong squad will receive HK$250,000 through the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme.