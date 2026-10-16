Man, 70s, dies after fire at Sai Ying Pun flat

A man in his 70s died after a fire broke out in a mid-floor unit at Hang Fai Building in Sai Ying Pun on Monday night, with about 60 residents evacuated.

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The fire started around 8pm at the building at 22-32 Pok Fu Lam Road. Firefighters arrived within four minutes and extinguished the blaze with one jet and one breathing apparatus team at around 9.54pm.

A man in his 70s was found unconscious in the unit and taken to Queen Mary Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 10pm. The cause of the fire and the man's death are under investigation.

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Residents described hearing the fire alarm and smelling burning, then rushing downstairs. One resident said she was so frightened her legs gave way.

The Fire Services Department said the fire is not suspicious and is believed to have started in the kitchen, possibly from cooking.

During the fire, a section of Pok Fu Lam Road between Third Street and Queen's Road West was closed in both directions, with Citybus routes 4, 7, 37A, 90B and 91 diverted. Single-lane two-way traffic was implemented near Second Street.