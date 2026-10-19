Night Recap - October 19, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

New Huanggang Port sees record 152,000 trips on Chung Yeung Festival

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The newly redeveloped Huanggang Port handled around 152,000 passenger trips on the Chung Yeung Festival, marking the highest single-day traffic since the redeveloped border checkpoint opened, Immigration Department data shows.

Experts urge strict lift engineer licensing over Taizoom incident

An engineering expert says the high non-compliance rate found in lifts installed by Taizoom Elevator Company (HK) Limited was no accident, urging authorities to tighten licensing requirements for registered engineers.

Police log 130 card fraud reports tied to iPhone Duo pre-orders

Police have received 130 reports of unauthorized credit card transactions linked to iPhone Duo pre-orders, involving about HK$5 million as of 9am on Monday.

HK athletes are city's best advertisement amid calls to upgrade elite sports training, says Vivian Kong

An optimized elite sports training system would not only sharpen Hong Kong athletes' competitive edge but also serve as the city's strongest soft-power showcase on the global stage, said athlete-turned-lawmaker Vivian Kong Man-wai.

Fencer Alison Yu opens Hong Kong's tally with bronze in Women's Foil at Asian Para Games

Hong Kong wheelchair fencer Alison Yu Chui-yee captured a bronze medal in the women’s individual foil Category A at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya, opening the city’s medal account at the competition.

Business Today

HK's Lee meets AIIB chief ahead of APEC finance gathering, eyes deeper ties

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank president Zou Jiayi ahead of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers' Meeting, pledging to deepen regional financial cooperation as the multilateral lender prepares to open an office in the city.

China's economic growth picks up as exports boom, consumers balk

China's economic growth bounced off three-year lows in the third quarter, as roaring exports offset consumers' tight grip on their wallets, though analysts warn the growing reliance on external drivers is deepening structural imbalances.

China's central bank studies making overnight rate its main policy rate

China's central bank is considering switching its main policy rate to the overnight reverse repurchase rate, state media reported on Monday, in a shift aimed at improving the transmission of monetary policy to support the economy.

APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting to showcase HK’s role as super connector, says Paul Chan

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po highlighted that the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting 2026, which kicks off on Tuesday, will showcase Hong Kong's unique advantage in connecting the mainland with the world.

World/China

US' Rubio says Ukraine and Russia should be focused on ending the war

Ukraine and Russia should be focused on ending the war between them, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on his visit to Uzbekistan on Monday.

Macron denounces 'unbridled' violence as France hit by new clashes

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday slammed the "unbridled" violence that erupted in cost-of-living demonstrations across the country, as police battled protesters and looters in new clashes in Paris.

EU says right to peaceful protest 'must be protected' in France

The European Union on Monday said the right to peaceful protest "must be protected" in France, while slamming nationwide arson, looting and attacks at the weekend as "unacceptable".

French PM says 'ultra-left' seeking 'deep unrest' before election

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Monday accused the "ultra-left movement" of seeking to "orchestrate deep unrest across the country" in the runup to next year's presidential election.