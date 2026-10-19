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NEWS

Filipina domestic helper remanded over alleged assault on five-month-old baby

NEWS
54 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A 40-year-old Filipina domestic helper accused of assaulting a five-month-old baby girl on five occasions was remanded in custody after appearing in court on Monday.

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The defendant, Viesca Ferlyn Martinito, faces five counts of willfully assaulting a child or young person under the age of 16 in her custody between October 11 and 19 at an apartment on Chung Hau Street.

The charge alleges she intentionally assaulted the baby in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to her health. 

The defendant appeared in Tuen Mun Magistrates' Courts this morning and was not required to enter a plea. 

She did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until her next hearing on November 30 at Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts, pending further police investigation and the receipt of the victim’s medical report.

assultFilipina domestic helper

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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