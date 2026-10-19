Long 500-meter queues snarl Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge on final day of Chung Yeung holiday

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao (HKZM) Bridge was overwhelmed by a return rush on the last day of the Chung Yeung Festival long weekend, with waiting times for clearance checks exceeding 40 minutes.

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According to real-time traffic updates from the bridge's official WeChat account, the private car clearance channels were operating at "extreme peak capacity" around 4.30pm, with queues stretching for more than 500 meters.

The Immigration Department had previously anticipated that the peak period for travelers returning to Hong Kong would fall between Monday afternoon and evening, and urged travelers to avoid crossing during busy hours.

To accelerate clearance procedures, border authorities advised eligible travelers using joint inspection channels to pre-register through the Immigration Department's e-Channel mobile application.

Authorities also recommended that travelers consult the Security Bureau's Easy Boundary platform to monitor real-time congestion and queue lengths across different land border checkpoints.

According to the Security Bureau's platform, as of 4.30pm, clearance conditions at most other land border control points remained normal.