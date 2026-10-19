Expert warns of heightened invasive pneumococcal risk during winter and early spring

Winter and early spring present a heightened risk of invasive pneumococcal infection, particularly among young children and the elderly, cautioned Patrick Ip Pak-keung, a clinical professor of pediatrics at the University of Hong Kong.

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His warning follows the fatal case of a 9-year-old boy, who developed shortness of breath four days after falling ill and died a day after being hospitalized.

Citing a 3 percent mortality rate, Ip said serotype 3 was more likely to cause severe illness, including pleural effusion, bloodstream infection, shock and organ failure. In some cases, he added, it can also cause meningitis.

He said transmission is more likely in winter and early spring, when children and the elderly are most vulnerable.

Ip urged parents to seek immediate emergency medical attention if a child develops critical warning signs, such as labored breathing, persistent vomiting, severe lethargy, or seizures.

He highlighted Hong Kong’s government-subsidized pneumococcal vaccination program—which covers locally born infants at two, four, and 12 months, as well as residents aged 65 and older—emphasizing that widespread immunization plays a crucial role in lowering both infection and fatality rates.