Fencer Alison Yu opens Hong Kong's tally with bronze in Women's Foil at Asian Para Games 

Hong Kong wheelchair fencer Alison Yu Chui-yee captured a bronze medal in the women’s individual foil Category A at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya, opening the city’s medal account at the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 42-year-old veteran faced China's Zou Xufeng in the semifinals, taking an early lead before Zou pulled ahead to 8-5 midway through the bout.

Although Yu narrowed the deficit to two touches, Zou reasserted control to pull away and close out a 15-9 victory.

With no third-place playoff held under the event, Yu's advancement to the semi-final stage had guaranteed a joint-bronze medal despite the loss.

The podium finish also earned Yu a cash incentive of HK$62,500 under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme.