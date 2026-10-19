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NEWS

Fencer Alison Yu opens Hong Kong's tally with bronze in Women's Foil at Asian Para Games 

NEWS
1 hour ago
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China Hong Kong Paralympic Committee
China Hong Kong Paralympic Committee

Hong Kong wheelchair fencer Alison Yu Chui-yee captured a bronze medal in the women’s individual foil Category A at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya, opening the city’s medal account at the competition.

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The 42-year-old veteran faced China's Zou Xufeng in the semifinals, taking an early lead before Zou pulled ahead to 8-5 midway through the bout.

Although Yu narrowed the deficit to two touches, Zou reasserted control to pull away and close out a 15-9 victory.

With no third-place playoff held under the event, Yu's advancement to the semi-final stage had guaranteed a joint-bronze medal despite the loss. 

The podium finish also earned Yu a cash incentive of HK$62,500 under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme.

Asian Para Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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