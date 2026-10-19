Paul Lam heads to Brunei for regional prosecutors conference

Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok departed for Brunei on Monday afternoon to participate in the 16th China-ASEAN Prosecutors-General Conference and related regional meetings.

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Lam is attending the high-level gathering as part of the official Chinese delegation, where he is scheduled to address a plenary session dedicated to safeguarding children in the digital era.

His discussions with representatives from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will center on strengthening international collaboration to counter cybercrime threats directed at youth.

The visit comes amid growing concern over digital threats affecting young people globally.

While rapid technological progress has created extensive developmental opportunities for youth, it has simultaneously introduced unprecedented safety risks, notably the non-consensual distribution of intimate images and the misuse of deepfake technology.

Because illicit online activities targeting children easily cross national borders, regional law enforcement and judicial bodies view cross-border partnerships as critical.

During the conference, Lam will present Hong Kong's existing legal architecture designed to shield children from online harms, while outlining the city's future policy measures and regulatory initiatives aimed at tackling emerging digital dangers.

In addition to the plenary sessions, Lam will join bilateral discussions alongside members of the Chinese delegation and ASEAN officials to broaden mutual exchanges and foster closer working relationships across legal jurisdictions.

Lam is accompanied on the official trip by Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Chau Tin-hang and several government counsel.

The justice secretary is scheduled to wrap up his engagements and return to Hong Kong on October 23.

During his absence, Deputy Secretary for Justice Horace Cheung Kwok-kwan is assuming the role of acting secretary for justice.