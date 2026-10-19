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NEWS

Taxi severely damaged after crashing into box truck in Kwun Tong

NEWS
55 mins ago
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A taxi crashed into the rear of a box truck on Hung To Road in Kwun Tong on Monday afternoon, leaving the front of the cab heavily damaged.

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The accident occurred at around 3.20pm as the taxi was traveling along Hung To Road. Upon nearing the junction of How Ming Street, it struck the box truck from behind. 

The force of the impact wedged the front of the taxi beneath the rear of the truck, shattering its windshield.

The taxi driver escaped uninjured, and no other injuries were reported in the collision. A nearby lamppost was also damaged in the crash.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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