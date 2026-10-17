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NEWS

Headline Daily launches new food and lifestyle supplement with Causeway Bay street celebration

NEWS
59 mins ago
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MYNT's Sabrina Mendes, Hilary Chong, Chelsea Mason, and Skylar Lo—made a special appearance to rally support for the publication
MYNT's Sabrina Mendes, Hilary Chong, Chelsea Mason, and Skylar Lo—made a special appearance to rally support for the publication

Headline Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, officially rolled out its brand-new Saturday culinary and lifestyle supplement, titled Let's Eat, on October 17, marking the debut with an energetic street campaign in Causeway Bay that attracted large crowds of local residents and food lovers.

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The promotional event drew an overwhelming public response throughout the afternoon outside Citibank on Hennessy Road. 

Passersby eagerly queued to pick up copies of the inaugural edition, praising its visual layout and appetizing food photography while waiting in line to enjoy complimentary servings of classic soft-serve ice cream distributed by the organizer. 

Newspaper distribution staff also noted that copies were snapped up quickly as pedestrians recognized the new publication.

Headline Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, officially rolled out its brand-new Saturday culinary and lifestyle supplement, titled Let's Eat, on October 17
Headline Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, officially rolled out its brand-new Saturday culinary and lifestyle supplement, titled Let's Eat, on October 17
Headline Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, officially rolled out its brand-new Saturday culinary and lifestyle supplement, titled Let's Eat, on October 17
Headline Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, officially rolled out its brand-new Saturday culinary and lifestyle supplement, titled Let's Eat, on October 17
The promotional event drew an overwhelming public response throughout the afternoon outside Citibank on Hennessy Road.
The promotional event drew an overwhelming public response throughout the afternoon outside Citibank on Hennessy Road.
The promotional event drew an overwhelming public response throughout the afternoon outside Citibank on Hennessy Road.
The promotional event drew an overwhelming public response throughout the afternoon outside Citibank on Hennessy Road.

Pop-up giveaways and idol group appearance thrill weekend crowds

The launch festivities were highlighted by a flash ice cream giveaway designed to share the celebratory moment with the community, creating long lines along the bustling shopping strip.

Adding to the excitement, four members of the emerging pop girl group MYNT—Sabrina Mendes, Hilary Chong, Chelsea Mason, and Skylar Lo—made a special appearance to rally support for the publication. 

Formed through the popular television music and dance showcase, the quartet engaged closely with fans and members of the public, elevating the atmosphere as onlookers gathered to take photographs and interact with the performers.

Giant mascot hunt and weekly weekend distribution

Festivities also featured an eye-catching roving mascot named Big Let's Eat Man, who toured prominent landmarks across Causeway Bay. 

Members of the public who spotted the character and snapped photos on-site were rewarded with exclusive, limited-edition Hong Kong delicacies sticker sets.

The new dietary and lifestyle publication will be published every Saturday alongside Headline Daily, offering readers regular weekend guides to dining, culinary culture, and city living.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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