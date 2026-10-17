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NEWS

A minister's sweet memory of a birthday cake and a father's love

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui shares a touching childhood story about a strawberry cream cake that has become a symbol of family love and sacrifice.

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For the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, a classic strawberry cream cake is more than just a dessert; it is a precious link to her childhood. She explained that her family would buy one for her every year for her birthday, a tradition that created a lasting and heartfelt memory.

Law shared a particularly moving story from her youth. One year, her father, a taxi driver, brought home her birthday cake the evening before the celebration. The next morning, as she excitedly prepared to cut the cake, she discovered that a corner piece was missing. She was upset and knew her father must have eaten it.

When she confronted him about it later that day, her father explained that he had to leave for work very early, around 5 or 6am, and had taken the slice for his breakfast. As a child, Law was still a little unhappy, but she didn’t make a fuss.

As she grew older, she came to understand the situation from a different perspective. She realized the hardships her father faced, working long hours to support their family. He, too, had a love for sweets, and she now sees that small piece of cake was a simple necessity for an early-rising worker. The incident transformed from a childhood grievance into a poignant symbol of her father’s hard work and love.

Even now, with a vast array of beautiful and intricate pastries available across the city, Law says the traditional strawberry cream cake remains her favorite. It serves as a constant and touching reminder of her family's affection and her father's quiet sacrifices.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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