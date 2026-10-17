Woman assaulted with nail gun and robbed in To Kwa Wan flat

A 43-year-old woman was injured and robbed after being attacked with a nail gun by a group of assailants at a tenement building in To Kwa Wan on Saturday morning.

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The incident occurred at approximately 7am inside a 3rd-floor residential unit at 3 Wing Yiu Street.

The victim, surnamed Kwok, opened her door after hearing a knock, only to be ambushed by 6 attackers comprising 3 men and 3 women. The suspects assaulted her with a nail gun and kicked her repeatedly before barging into the flat.

The intruders ransacked the premises, stealing HK$3,000 in cash and a mobile phone before fleeing the scene. Kwok sustained bleeding lacerations to her limbs during the assault.

A friend alerted emergency services, and paramedics transported the victim to the hospital for medical treatment.

Initial police investigations indicated that Kwok was acquainted with the assailants, leading officers to suspect that the violent attack was triggered by a private dispute.

The case has been classified as assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft and has been handed over to the Kowloon City police district for follow-up.

Law enforcement officers have launched a manhunt for the 3 male and 3 female suspects, and no arrests have been made so far.

During the on-site investigation later in the morning, a woman wearing a hospital patient wristband on her right arm—believed to be the victim—returned to the flat to assist detectives before being escorted away by police officers for further inquiries.