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NEWS

Restaurant manager stages robbery to steal company cash with accomplice

NEWS
2 hours ago
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A 22-year-old female restaurant manager was arrested after police discovered she had staged a robbery at Telford Plaza in Amoy Gardens, Ngau Tau Kok, to embezzle HK$11,000 of her employer's cash in collaboration with a male friend.

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Police investigation

The suspect, surnamed Wong, claimed to have taken HK$11,000 in cash from her restaurant's register around 11:00pm on Friday, October 16, to deposit the funds into her company's bank account via an ATM at Amoy Plaza Phase 2.

She subsequently reported to police that a male stranger had pushed her down from behind in a shopping mall stairwell and stolen the cash during the scuffle.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage from the shopping mall and surrounding areas, officers identified significant inconsistencies in her account. Further investigation revealed that the supposed robber was actually a 21-year-old male acquaintance, surnamed Fung.

CCTV footage showed that the pair had pre-arranged to meet at the location, where Wong handed over the HK$11,000 directly to Fung, who then departed the scene.

Charges and ongoing manhunt

Police arrested Wong on charges of misleading a police officer and conspiracy to defraud.

The case has been handed over to the Fourth Team of the Kwun Tong District Crime Investigation Team, which is actively pursuing the at-large 21-year-old male accomplice.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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