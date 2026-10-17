Protective care orders issued for siblings in Tuen Mun child welfare investigation

A highly publicized child protection investigation in Tuen Mun has taken a significant step forward as local social workers intervened to secure the safety of 3 young siblings.

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The 38-year-old stepfather and 32-year-old mother of the children, who were arrested earlier on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect of a child under their care, have since been released on bail pending further investigation.

On October 16, the Social Welfare Department confirmed that transitional residential care services have been arranged for the 3 siblings.

Under these temporary measures, all 3 children have been placed in a specialized children's home to ensure their physical safety and emotional well-being while authorities conduct a deeper inquiry into their domestic environment.

Multidisciplinary evaluation to prioritize the best interests of the children

Social welfare representatives stated that case managers are maintaining regular contact with the children's extended family members while working in close coordination with medical professionals, educators, and residential staff.

A comprehensive assessment of the family's overall situation is currently underway.

Authorities plan to convene a multidisciplinary case conference in the coming days. The primary focus of the meeting will be to evaluate the long-term needs of the children under the guiding principle of their best interests, allowing professional staff to formulate a sustainable welfare plan and arrange appropriate therapeutic counseling for the parents.

Government warns children will not return home without strict safety clearance

The Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Chris Sun Yuk-han, previously emphasized that social workers had deemed the immediate home environment unsafe for the siblings, making temporary institutional housing a necessary protective step.

Sun noted that if the upcoming multidisciplinary conference concludes that the household remains unfit, the department will apply for a formal court-ordered Care or Protection Order.

He stressed that the 3 children will not be allowed to return to their parents until a definitive, legally secure safety plan has been established.

Furthermore, Sun revealed that the government is actively auditing the family's Comprehensive Social Security Assistance payments, warning that any evidence of fraud or deliberate non-disclosure of income will be referred to the police for criminal prosecution.