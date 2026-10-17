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NEWS

Swire Properties launches charity bazaar to celebrate 25 years of volunteerism and community support

NEWS
3 hours ago
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The Swire Properties Community Ambassador Programme officially launched its four-day charity bazaar at Cityplaza on Thursday, marking the centerpiece of its yearlong 25th anniversary celebrations. Running from October 15 to 18, the event gathers long-term NGO partners, corporate volunteers, and local residents to celebrate a quarter-century of positive community impact.

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All sales proceeds from the event will be donated directly to the Agency for Volunteer Service to help promote the sustainable development of local volunteer networks and support marginalized communities. 

Edward To, Director of Social Welfare of the Hong Kong government, and Tim Blackburn, Chief Executive of Swire Properties, officiated at the grand opening ceremony on Thursday morning.

Innovative products designed to ease daily challenges for local carers

The charity bazaar features more than 20,000 limited-edition items priced from HK$25. Among the key highlights is the public debut of specialized merchandise engineered to make daily routines easier for caregivers and individuals with special needs.

Shoppers can purchase a unique sensory calming storage pouch co-designed under the Hong Kong Young Women’s Christian Association’s "SEWomen" initiative, which is structured to help neurodivergent children self-regulate their emotions. 

Additionally, the bazaar is selling practical assistive tools developed by the St. James’ Settlement vocational rehabilitation center, including a one-handed bottle opener, a specialized nail clipper, and a pressing aid designed for individuals who use metered-dose inhalers.

The event also showcases handcrafted products created alongside various non-governmental organizations, alongside collaborative merchandise from local creative designers Din Dong and Dustykid. 

Visitors who present purchase receipts can participate in interactive scented sachet workshops, take photos with a large-scale 3D art installation, and receive live portrait sketches drawn by young autistic artists over the weekend.

Volunteer network looks to expand through new digital collaboration portal

As part of the anniversary milestone, Swire Properties has partnered with Time Auction and the Agency for Volunteer Service to launch a new digital volunteer hub. This platform aims to encourage corporate tenants, business partners, and key community stakeholders to join its growing philanthropic network.

Since its initial establishment in 2001, the Community Ambassador Programme has grown significantly, with volunteers contributing nearly 1,000,000 service hours to benefit more than 600,000 people across Hong Kong. 

The initiative has successfully established several annual signature events, including the widely popular "Books for Love" charity drive, while continuing to launch targeted support campaigns to empower women, caregivers, and underprivileged families.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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