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NEWS

Night Recap - October 15, 2026

NEWS
42 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Visitor arrivals surge 22p in September to over 4m

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Hong Kong welcomed approximately 4.03 million visitors in September, representing a 22 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

Five Guangdong yachts set sail into HK waters Friday

Five Guangdong yachts are set to become the first to enter Hong Kong waters under the new southbound yacht scheme on Friday. The initiative marks a significant step in opening the city to yacht owners from the Greater Bay Area.

Over 99pc of HK residents did not encounter corruption last year, ICAC survey shows

Over 99.2 percent of Hong Kong residents had not come across corruption personally in the past year—the highest percentage ever recorded in this aspect, according to the latest ICAC Annual Survey.

Abby Choi’s husband firmly rejects allegation of intimate ties with Choi’s ex-husband in Court

The High Court heard on Wednesday that Chris Tam Fung-chun — the husband of late socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung — was questioned about his past relationship with Choi’s ex-husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi. Defense attorneys suggested that Tam had once wanted a sexual relationship with Kwong, an allegation Tam firmly denied, stating he “totally disagrees.”

Customer service complaints top 3,078 cases as of Sept, surpassing last year’s total

The Consumer Council received 3,078 customer-service complaints in the first nine months of this year, up more than 60 percent year on year and exceeding the total recorded for the whole of last year.

Business Today

Shek Mun On Sum Street site to be tendered this quarter, offering 960 flats

The Hong Kong government announced on Thursday that a residential site at On Sum Street in Shek Mun, Sha Tin, will be put up for tender in the fourth quarter, after unit supply in the first three quarters has already exceeded the full-year target.

HKIC pivots to downstream AI adoption, backing practical tech rollout

The Hong Kong Investment Corporation is gradually moving from investing in large language models to downstream real-life applications, chief executive Clara Chan Ka-chai announced on Thursday.

Fed's Daly says rate hikes likely needed, but not urgently

The Federal Reserve will probably need to increase short-term interest rates further to rein in too-high inflation, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said on Wednesday, but she signaled there is no need to do so at the US central bank's October 27–28 meeting.

HK's economy to grow by 4.1 percent his year, HKU says

Hong Kong's economy is projected to grow 4.1 percent in 2026, up 0.4 percentage points from the previous forecast, according to the University of Hong Kong, reflecting better-than-expected foreign trade growth in the first half.

SK Hynix conditions new US factory on more US chip equipment exports to China, sources say

South Korea's SK Hynix is seeking approval from Washington to export US chipmaking equipment to China to increase production there as a condition for building a factory in the US, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

World/China

South Korea official says shifting goalposts could block wartime command transfer from US

South Korea's Defence Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that continually changing the requirements for transferring wartime operational control from the United States could make the handover impossible.

Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms young users

A bipartisan group of eight states said on Wednesday they had sued OpenAI in courts across the country over harms they say ChatGPT has caused to their residents, alleging the chatbot has coached its users — including teenagers — to harm themselves or others.

US considers hitting Iran with 'Mother of All Bombs': CNN

The United States is considering using its biggest non-nuclear bomb against Iran if President Donald Trump should decide to renew combat in the war that has hit a deadlock, CNN reported Thursday.

China's central bank chief urges 'comprehensive' view on global imbalances

China's central bank governor called for looking beyond current account and exchange rate adjustments when it comes to global imbalances, in a further defence of China's policies against trade partners' criticisms.

Tim Cook says Apple Intelligence approved in China, The Paper reports

Apple's chairman Tim Cook said Apple Intelligence has been approved in China and a test version is due later in October, China's state-backed media The Paper reported citing an exclusive interview with Cook on Thursday in Shanghai.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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(From left) Alex Kwong Kong-chi; Chris Tam Fung-chun; Abby Choi Tin-fung
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