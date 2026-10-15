Govt seeks nearly $8.8b for Tseung Kwan O Areas 132 and 137 development projects

The government is seeking nearly HK$8.8 billion to fund development projects in Tseung Kwan O areas 132 and 137, including a marine viaduct connecting to Tseung Lam Highway.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Development Bureau and the Civil Engineering and Development Department have recently submitted a document to the Legislative Council’s Public Works Subcommittee detailing the proposal. It is estimated that the first-phase development in Area 137 will cost about HK$1.85 billion. Development off Area 132, Tiu Keng Leng Park and pedestrian links from Area 132 to Lei Yue Mun are estimated at HK$6.9467 billion.

Area 137 covers about 80 hectares and is mainly used as a temporary fill bank. To make better use of the site, authorities propose reclaiming about 20 hectares along the existing coastline to create a proper development boundary.

Together with land from reclamation and leveling at Fat Tong Chau, Area 137 will provide about 103 hectares of land.

The government aims to position Area 137 as an extension of the Tseung Kwan O new town, developing it into a green, livable, well-served, and pedestrian-friendly waterfront community. The development is expected to provide about 50,000 housing units and supporting facilities for a population of 135,000, with the first batch of residents moving in as early as 2031.

Meanwhile, the proposed Area 132 development would involve slope-cutting and reclaiming about 20 hectares for five regional public and marine facilities, a 3.8-hectare Tiu Keng Leng Park, and new and upgraded pedestrian links to Lei Yue Mun.

The document noted that deep cement mixing would be used to strengthen soft marine mud and stabilize the seabed before seawall foundations are built and reclamation begins. The new coastline off Area 132 will feature about 1.2 kilometers of ecologically enhanced seawalls to promote marine habitats.

A marine viaduct with footpaths will connect the new land to Tseung Lam Highway, allowing vehicles to travel directly to and from Kowloon, while providing access to the town center.

Subject to LegCo’s Finance Committee approval, detailed design for Area 137 will be completed by 2028, with Phase 1 tenders planned for next year and works to be completed progressively from 2029. For Area 132, tender procedures for reclamation, site formation, and the marine viaduct are complete, pending funding to award contracts and hand over land from 2029.