Chris Tang turns tables on scammer in viral video warning

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung has urged residents not to fall for phone scams after sharing a video of himself handling a fraudulent call from someone claiming to be a Security Bureau official.

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In the video posted on Thursday, the scammer told Tang he was suspected of breaching mainland law and instructed him to immediately report to the 10th floor of the Central Government Offices to verify his identity and assist in an investigation.

Tang responded by asking which unit of the Security Bureau the caller belonged to, noting that he was already on the 10th floor and inviting the caller to come and find him instead.

Tang stressed that the Security Bureau would never call citizens to demand assistance with investigations, nor would it ask for money or account transfers. He warned any call making such demands is an outright scam.

He added that these fraudulent calls impersonating government departments were typically designed to steal personal information or trick victims into transferring funds.

He reminded citizens to stay calm, verify information when receiving suspicious calls and avoid falling for such tactics.