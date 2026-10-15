CLP Power distributes interactive reading pen kits to nearly 1,000 kindergartens

CLP Power is distributing reading pen learning kits to nearly 1,000 kindergartens across Hong Kong for the new school year to promote low-carbon living, with deliveries to begin in October.

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The upgraded POWER YOU Kindergarten Education Kit features a new Power Kid Reading Pen and two interactive storybooks themed around “Low-Carbon Living” and “The Importance of Electricity.”

The kit uses voice guidance, sound effects, and interactive elements to introduce energy-saving and low-carbon living concepts through familiar everyday scenarios, encouraging children to develop environmental awareness from a young age.

CLP Power Chief Corporate Development Officer Quince Chong Wai-yan said energy education should be rooted in daily life and match children’s learning styles.

She added that the new reading pen series combines reading, technology, and energy education. “By encouraging children to listen, observe, read and play, we hope to spark their curiosity about energy and inspire them to embrace low-carbon living habits in their daily lives,” she said.

Launched in 2016, the POWER YOU Kindergarten Education Kit is provided free of charge to schools across Hong Kong. As part of the initiative, CLP engineers regularly visit kindergartens to explain electricity and energy-saving concepts to students. The program has reached 65,000 children at around 900 schools to date.