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NEWS

Hong Kong Customs vows to strengthen regional collaboration at WCO Asia-Pacific meeting

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Commissioner of Customs and Excise Chan Tsz-tat (Source: GIS)
Commissioner of Customs and Excise Chan Tsz-tat (Source: GIS)

Hong Kong Customs will continue to strengthen collaboration with regional members and international partners to build mutual trust and jointly address complex and changing global challenges, according to Commissioner of Customs and Excise Chan Tsz-tat.

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His remarks were made in a welcoming speech at the 36th World Customs Organization (WCO) Asia/Pacific Regional Contact Points Meeting, hosted by Hong Kong Customs in the capacity of WCO Asia/Pacific Vice-Chair. 

(Source: GIS)
(Source: GIS)

The three-day meeting, held in Macau starting October 13, concluded on Thursday. Chan expressed gratitude to Macao Customs for co-hosting the event, noting that it not only promoted regional connections but also showcased the unique advantages of complementary strengths and close cooperation within the Greater Bay Area. 

Bringing together over 80 representatives from customs administrations and regional WCO bodies across the Asia-Pacific region, the meeting featured a series of thematic presentations and discussions exploring customs initiatives, enforcement strategies, and training experiences to deepen regional cooperation and exchange.

Over its upcoming two-year term, Hong Kong Customs plans to host a series of activities to foster knowledge sharing, enhance regional cohesion, and lead member administrations in promoting the robust development of customs affairs across the Asia-Pacific.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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