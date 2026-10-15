Teacher-student duo named HK flag bearers for Asian Para Games

Para taekwondo player Yeung Siu-ki and para runner Katie Wong Wing-hei were named as the flag bearers for the Hong Kong delegation on Thursday at this year's Asian Para Games, which kick off on Sunday (Oct 18).

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Para taekwondo player Yeung Siu-ki (left) and para runner Katie Wong Wing-hei

Hong Kong is sending a total of 80 para athletes to compete in 10 events at the games. Some of the representatives, including wheelchair fencing players and swimmers, departed on Thursday morning.

As the first para taekwondo player to represent Hong Kong, Yeung, who is also Wong's teacher, said the fact that they were both chosen for the role made the honor especially meaningful.

"I never imagined I would be chosen as a flag-bearer. I’ll be there at the opening ceremony, supporting everyone with my teacher," Wong said.

Explaining the selection, Chef de Mission Jim Luk Tze Chung said that this marks the first time Hong Kong has sent representatives to compete in taekwondo.

“Furthermore, the two candidates come from the same school. Having both a teacher and a student take part in the Asian Para Games demonstrates the government’s strong support for the development of sports for persons with disabilities,” Luk said.

Yeung, who lost function in his right hand due to nerve damage in 2017, participated in various sports including softball, track and field, gymnastics, and taekwondo in his youth.

At the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, Yeung competed in the high jump due to a lack of local para-taekwondo facilities. He took up training in para taekwondo in March, managing to qualify for the Asian Para Games in just seven months.