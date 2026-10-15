logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Teacher-student duo named HK flag bearers for Asian Para Games

NEWS
59 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Para taekwondo player Yeung Siu-ki and para runner Katie Wong Wing-hei were named as the flag bearers for the Hong Kong delegation on Thursday at this year's Asian Para Games, which kick off on Sunday (Oct 18).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
Para taekwondo player Yeung Siu-ki (left) and para runner Katie Wong Wing-hei
Para taekwondo player Yeung Siu-ki (left) and para runner Katie Wong Wing-hei

Hong Kong is sending a total of 80 para athletes to compete in 10 events at the games. Some of the representatives, including wheelchair fencing players and swimmers, departed on Thursday morning. 

As the first para taekwondo player to represent Hong Kong, Yeung, who is also Wong's teacher, said the fact that they were both chosen for the role made the honor especially meaningful. 

"I never imagined I would be chosen as a flag-bearer. I’ll be there at the opening ceremony, supporting everyone with my teacher," Wong said.

Explaining the selection, Chef de Mission Jim Luk Tze Chung said that this marks the first time Hong Kong has sent representatives to compete in taekwondo.

“Furthermore, the two candidates come from the same school. Having both a teacher and a student take part in the Asian Para Games demonstrates the government’s strong support for the development of sports for persons with disabilities,” Luk said.

Yeung, who lost function in his right hand due to nerve damage in 2017, participated in various sports including softball, track and field, gymnastics, and taekwondo in his youth.

At the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, Yeung competed in the high jump due to a lack of local para-taekwondo facilities. He took up training in para taekwondo in March, managing to qualify for the Asian Para Games in just seven months.

Asian Para GamesHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKEX
Hang Seng Index hovers at 24,000 points at close, Lenovo slumps 14pc
FINANCE
34 mins ago
Group photo of officiating guests at the CogInfoCom 2026 opening ceremony
CUHK co-hosts International AI Conference CogInfoCom debuts in HK
NEWS
4 hours ago
HKEX
Hang Seng Index falls below 24,000 mark by noon
FINANCE
5 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares open lower, as US inflation boosts rate hike fears
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS
Hong Kong moves to enact double tax avoidance treaties with six nations
FINANCE
23 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares fall slightly at close, Meituan up 6pc
FINANCE
14-10-2026 16:35 HKT
This photo taken on June 19, 2024 shows the phase II project of Zhangpu wind farm in southeast China's Fujian Province. XINHUA
HK's first insurance-linked securities to back mainland wind farms 'go global'
FINANCE
14-10-2026 15:44 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks rise slightly by noon
FINANCE
14-10-2026 12:05 HKT
HKEX
Hang Seng Index dips at open
FINANCE
14-10-2026 09:56 HKT
Hui (second right) learning from the chief executive of Argor-Heraeus SA refinery, Robin Kolvenbach (first right), about the metal properties and market demand of gold and silver during a tour at the refinery during his visit to world-leading gold refineries in Ticino, Switzerland, on October 7. ISD
HK to launch gold trading pilot courses this year to ease talent shortage: Christopher Hui
FINANCE
13-10-2026 17:33 HKT
(Online photo)
Transport chief takes a back seat on fining transit nuisance behavior
NEWS
23 hours ago
Family of UK tiger attack victim urges end to video sharing after Trump posts footage
WORLD
11 hours ago
Reforms demanded to fix Hong Kong's severely oversubscribed public gyms
NEWS
14-10-2026 11:45 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.