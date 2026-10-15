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NEWS

CTF Media & Entertainment unveils new logo, expands entertainment business

NEWS
15 mins ago
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CTF Media & Entertainment (CTFME), formerly known as i-CABLE Communications, unveiled its new corporate logo on Thursday as it seeks to expand its entertainment business and build an integrated media and entertainment ecosystem.

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The company plans to invest in major overseas music and sporting events to tap into the fan economy, including merchandise sales beyond ticket revenue.

Its investment in the Korean edition of electronic dance music festival EDC drew 100,000 attendees in early October, according to the company.

Locally, CTFME expects to open a live house at Kai Tak Sports Park by the end of this year to discover and nurture emerging Hong Kong musicians.

Chief executive and executive director Ivy Wong said the group also plans to venture into e-commerce and offer integrated marketing solutions.

The new logo combines the letters “M” and “E” for media and entertainment, reflecting the company’s “Screen-to-Experience” strategy to connect audiences through digital platforms and real-world experiences.

CTFME’s five business pillars are telecommunications, media, entertainment experiences, retail and e-commerce, and integrated marketing. Its businesses include i-CABLE’s broadband services and HOY’s television channels and OTT platform.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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