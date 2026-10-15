BEC CEO Dialogue spotlights sustainable mobility for a resilient and inclusive future

The Business Environment Council Limited (BEC) hosted its latest CEO Dialogue on Wednesday, inviting industry leaders to shed light on the importance of sustainability.

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Under the theme “Moving Beyond Mobility: Building a Resilient and Inclusive Future,” the event brought together MTR chief executive Jeny Yeung Mei-chun and BEC chief executive Simon Ng Ka-wing to discuss innovative sustainability strategies and business practices in the transport sector.

With growing emphasis on building a greener, more resilient and inclusive city under Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan, Ng said this year's CEO Dialogue highlighted practical approaches to decarbonization, climate resilience and social inclusion.

He added that organizations can apply these insights in their own operations while contributing to Hong Kong's broader sustainability transition.

For Yeung, sustainability has become an important business imperative, requiring organizations to integrate environmental and social considerations into their decisions and operations.

Citing MTR's purpose to "Keep Cities Moving," she said the corporation remains dedicated to advancing sustainability across its businesses, building more resilient and inclusive communities through innovation and technology, supporting the city's long-term sustainability goals and creating long-term value.

The event has drawn strong interest from participants seeking insights into how MTR embeds sustainability across its operations.

In response, Yeung shared perspectives on low-carbon transport and emissions reduction, accessible mobility as a driver of social inclusion, climate-resilient infrastructure, and the importance of cross-sector collaboration among government, business and community stakeholders.

As a signature event for the council, BEC CEO Dialogue serves as a platform for business leaders and senior executives to exchange ideas on environmental excellence and sustainability in Hong Kong.