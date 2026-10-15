Over 100 evacuated as Yau Tong flat fire leaves woman injured

More than 100 residents were safely evacuated after a fire broke out in a flat at Yau Lai Estate in Yau Tong on Thursday morning. A woman was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

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Police received reports of the blaze at around 10am at a unit on the ninth floor of Sau Lai House. Firefighters deployed a breathing apparatus team and a water jet to extinguish the fire and later rescued a 71-year-old woman from the unit. She was taken to United Christian Hospital for treatment.

Several other residents also suffered from smoke inhalation but did not require hospitalization after being checked at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit in a ceiling fan light.