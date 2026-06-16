Business Environment Council showcases green retrofits on 30th anniversary

The Business Environment Council (BEC) marked the 30th anniversary of its Jockey Club environmental Building (JCEB) on Tuesday, showcasing how extensive green retrofits can significantly slash energy consumption in Hong Kong's aging commercial buildings.

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Existing buildings account for about 95 percent of electricity use in Hong Kong, making energy-efficient upgrades crucial for the city to reach carbon neutrality by 2025, said BEC operation director Chi-fung Leung.

The JCEB, completed in 1996, has secured top-tier environmental certifications following major green transformations. Upgraded rooftop solar panels now supply more than 10 percent of the building's monthly energy, while a new oil-free variable speed air-cooled chiller has cut chilled water system energy consumption by approximately 30 percent.

Simon Ng, chief executive of BEC, noted that local businesses are facing mounting pressure to adopt sustainable practices and transition towards a circular economy.

Stricter ESG reporting requirements from Hong Kong stock exchange and growing investor demands are increasingly pushing companies to manage climate-related risk, he added.

Effie Zhang