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NEWS

Consumer Council urges movers lift the lid on pricing amid rising complaints

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Phoebe Poon

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The Consumer Council is urging movers to improve pricing transparency after logging over 30 complaints per year. 

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Covering hidden fees, shipping delays and damage compensation disputes, the council said complaints about moving services hit 29 in the first nine months of this year, up from 25 a year earlier. 

One case involved a customer who booked a local home moving service through an online platform for about HK$2,000 and paid a HK$200 deposit. However, staff demanded a 15 percent “stair fee” on the entire order after learning the entrance had five steps — a charge the complainant said was never explained before the deposit was paid. 

After the council intervened, the company agreed to cancel the booking and refund the deposit.

In another case, a customer paid about HK$9,000 for a mover, only to find a 75-inch TV worth about HK$11,000 had been cracked beyond repair. The moving company initially only offered HK$300 in compensation, but agreed to increase the amount to HK$2,000 after the Consumer Council intervened. 

A third customer moving to Australia paid about HK$28,000 for shared container shipping, but the contract set no shipping date, with repeated delays. The complainant turned to the council, and the goods were eventually delivered 15 weeks after collection. 

Amid rising complaints, the Council called on the industry to be more transparent in quotations and service arrangements, and to assess the moving environment and service needs before closing a deal. The watchdog also said additional charges, possible shipping schedule changes for overseas moves, and compensation terms for damaged goods should all be clearly stated. 

It also advised consumers to compare providers, check service scope, extra fees, deposit refunds and compensation terms, and leave flexibility in moving and move-in schedules.

Consumer Councilmovercomplaint

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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