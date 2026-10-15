Over 99pc of HK residents did not encounter corruption last year, ICAC survey shows

Over 99.2 percent of Hong Kong residents had not come across corruption personally in the past year—the highest percentage ever recorded in this aspect, according to the latest ICAC Annual Survey.

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The study was conducted by an independent research agency commissioned by the ICAC among about 1,500 respondents between March and May this year.

The watchdog said findings revealed that the majority of respondents stated that they would report corruption if they encountered it, reflecting that "an integrity culture had taken root in Hong Kong and become an important core value among citizens."

Findings on corruption tolerance showed that, on a scale of 0 to 10, with 0 representing total intolerance and 10 representing total tolerance of corruption, the poll registered a mean score of 0.3, demonstrating the public’s zero tolerance of any corrupt act.

The survey also revealed that 97.9 percent of respondents considered keeping Hong Kong corruption-free important to the development of Hong Kong.

Furthermore, the ICAC expressed its gratitude to members of the public for sharing their opinions regarding a clean society and corruption during the survey.

The ICAC pledged to actively study the relevant findings, which would be conducive to formulating effective anti-corruption strategies, and would continue to enhance anti-corruption effectiveness through its three-pronged approach of enforcement, prevention and education.