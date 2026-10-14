K11 Art Foundation announces 2026 Artist Prize open call for emerging Asian talent

The K11 Art Foundation (KAF) has launched the open call for the second edition of its prestigious Artist Prize, led by International Council chairperson Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo. The initiative aims to provide emerging Asian artists with significant opportunities for global exposure.

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Following a successful inaugural edition that attracted over 1,000 applications from more than 50 countries, the foundation reaffirms its commitment to championing new creative voices from Asia and connecting them with the global art community.

The Prize is intended to propel emerging Asian artists to international prominence, offering global recognition, exhibition opportunities, and professional development. Applications are now open to artists whose work demonstrates originality and contemporary relevance, with a deadline set for November 15.

The recipient of the 2026 Prize will be selected by the K11 Art Foundation (KAF) International Council.

The winner will be included in a major K11 Art Foundation exhibition, receive a commission, or participate in a flagship public project. They will also take part in an international residency lasting three to four weeks at a leading cultural institution.

Mentorship opportunities will be provided through guidance and critical dialogue with international curators and institutional leaders.

The recipient will gain access to KAF’s extensive global network of cultural professionals and institutions.