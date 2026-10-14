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NEWS

Central Kowloon Bypass to fully open on Dec 6 with flat $8 toll

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Ayra Wang

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The Central Kowloon Bypass will fully open to traffic on December 6, with a flat toll of HK$8 taking effect immediately on opening day, according to the Transport and Logistics Bureau.

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The bureau revealed in a document submitted to the Legislative Council that it will complete installation and testing of the HKeToll system in November, with toll collection points at the eastern entrance and exit of the Yau Ma Tei Section Tunnel.

The bypass comprises the previously commissioned Yau Ma Tei Section Tunnel and the Kowloon Bay Section Tunnel, which is scheduled to open on December 6.

This, together with the Tseung Kwan O–Lam Tin Tunnel, forms Route 6, linking Tseung Kwan O, Kowloon East, and Kowloon West.

Once Route 6 is fully operational, peak-hour travel time between Tseung Kwan O and Yau Ma Tei is projected to plunge from approximately 65 minutes to about 12 minutes.

As publicity campaigns roll out ahead of opening day, the bureau noted that the HK$8 rate balances public affordability with cost recovery and traffic management, aiming to divert vehicles and relieve congestion on key arterial roads across Kowloon.

The LegCo approved the HK$8 toll rate for all vehicle types in 2025.

To enact the fee structure, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan made the Road Tunnels (Government) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulation 2025 (Commencement) Notice to specify the December 6 effective date. The notice will be gazetted tomorrow and tabled at LegCo for negative vetting on October 21.

Central Kowloon Bypasstoll$8

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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